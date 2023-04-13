Indian-origin man arrested for allegedly stabbing sex worker in US

New York, April 13 A 26-year-old Indian-origin man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing a sex worker at a New Jersey hotel following a disagreement over money, police said.

Vineeth Ravuri of Jersey city was charged with armed robbery, aggravated assault, criminal restraint, unlawful possession of a weapon, and engaging in prostitution.

The Secaucus Police responded to a woman calling for help from Aloft Hotel at Harmon Meadow Boulevard on April 9.

Officers located a woman in the lobby of the hotel bleeding from the hand, who stated that she met a man at the hotel with the purpose of engaging in sexual activity in exchange for money.

Upon asking Ravuri to leave the room, he brandished a knife and demanded his money back, which the woman refused, the police said in a statement.

Ravuri then lunged at her, and in the ensuing struggle, she received a laceration to her finger and buttocks. He attempted to prevent her from leaving the room, but the woman managed to make her way to the hallway while yelling for help.

She was treated for injuries at the scene.

Police located Ravuri in the lobby of the hotel with blood on his jacket and foot.

He also was found in possession of a bloody knife used in the assault, and was subsequently placed under arrest.

"Prostitution is not a victimless crime. Prostitutes are frequently victims themselves of physical and sexual assaults and robbery," Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

"The SPD (Secaucus Police Department) will continue to conduct proactive operations in hopes of suppressing prostitution, which is often the root of other heinous crimes," Miller added.

Ravuri is presently lodged in the Hudson County Jail.

