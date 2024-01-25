Indian-origin man charged with kicking cop during arrest in Singapore

Singapore, Jan 25 A 49-year-old Indian-origin man in Singapore has been charged with assaulting a public servant, an offence for which he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

Haridas Ryan Peter allegedly kicked a 22-year-old special constable sergeant on his hip and right hand on January 23 at a carpark in Sembawang, a residential town located in the north of Singapore.

Police said they were alerted to a case of assault at Block 462 in the same neighbourhood at around 9.15 pm that day, The Straits Times reported on Thursday.

Following police's arrival at the scene, Haridas barricaded himself in a flat with his 52-year-old girlfriend.

Officers from the Crisis Negotiation Unit, Special Operations Command, and the Singapore Civil Defence Force also responded to the incident as Haridas might have posed a danger to himself and others.

"After.. negotiation by CNU officers, the police saw an opportunity to breach the unit when they observed that the woman went to the toilet, thus buying them time to ensure her safety," Police said in a statement.

After cops managed to enter the flat, Haridas allegedly kicked a police officer during his arrest.

His case has been adjourned to February 8.

