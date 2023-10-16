Indian-origin man jailed for sexually assaulting woman in UK

London, Oct 16 A 39-year-old Indian-origin man in the UK has been jailed for 16 weeks and placed on the sex offenders register for seven years after he pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman on a train in 2021.

Mukhan Singh from Sandwell in West Midlands county was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of 128 pounds by the Warwick Crown Court where he was sentenced recently.

The court heard that the victim, a woman in her 20s, was on a train travelling from Birmingham Moor Street to London Marylebone on September 2021 when Singh began to stare at her from a nearby table.

He later sat next to the victim in the aisle seat, blocking her in, before sexually assaulting her, the WarwickshireWorld news portal reported last week.

The victim recorded footage of Singh as he prepared to leave the train at Leamington Spa, before reporting what happened to a member of staff.

He was arrested and taken into police custody by officers who were alerted and were present at the station, the report said. In his police interview, Singh claimed that the victim “wanted something done to her”.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Harris, said: “This was a brazen and targeted attack on a young woman who was travelling on her own and had every right to a safe journey.

“Instead she was violated by Singh, who then had the audacity to claim she had 'wanted' it in his police interview. I am pleased to see the court hand down a custodial sentence, which will allow Singh plenty of time to reflect on his unacceptable actions."

Earlier this year, 34-year-old Simon Abraham, who claimed to have been trained in specialist massage in India for two years, was handed an 18-month prison sentence by a UK court after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a female patient.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor