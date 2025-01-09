Indian-origin MP Chandra Arya announces bid for Canada's next PM

New Delhi, Jan 9 Chandra Arya, an Indian-origin Member of Parliament in Canada and former PM Justin Trudeau's loyalist, on Thursday announced his candidacy for the position of Prime Minister, just days after Trudeau resigned.

"I am running to be the next Prime Minister of Canada to lead a small, more efficient government to rebuild our nation and secure prosperity for future generations," Arya wrote in a post on X.

Trudeau's time in office faced challenges ranging from strained international relations to domestic controversies, including his handling of the Khalistan issue and visa restrictions on Indian students.

Arya further wrote, "We are facing significant structural problems that haven't been seen for generations, and solving them will require tough choices."

He further added: "I have always worked hard for what is best for Canadians, and for the sake of our children and grandchildren, we must make "bold decisions that are absolutely necessary". If elected as the next Leader of the Liberal Party I offer my knowledge and expertise to do so," adding "We have a perfect storm: Many Canadians, especially younger generations, face significant affordability issues. Working middle class is struggling today, and many working families are retiring directly into poverty."

Arya also said: "Canada deserves a leadership that isn't afraid to make the big decisions. Decisions that rebuild our economy, restore hope, create equal opportunities for all Canadians, and secure prosperity for our children and grandchildren. Bold political decisions are not optional—they are necessary. With prudence and pragmatism as my guiding principles, I'm stepping forward to take on this responsibility and lead Canada as its next Prime Minister."

Chandra Arya, originally from Dwarlu village in Tumkur district of Karnataka, completed his MBA at the Kousali Institute of Management Studies, Karnataka University, Dharwad.

In 2006, Arya immigrated to Canada, where he initially served as the chairman of the Indo-Canada Ottawa Business Chamber before entering politics.

Arya was elected as the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Nepean riding in the 2015 Canadian federal election. He was re-elected in both the 2019 and 2021 elections.

The Indian-origin MP serves as a member of the Standing Committee on International Trade.

In 2022, Arya became the first MP to address the House of Commons of Canada in Kannada, his mother tongue.

He has been vocal about issues such as the vandalism of Hindu temples in Toronto, which he blamed on "Khalistani extremists".

Arya also proposes limiting immigration to "meet our economic growth needs and specifically to skilled trades," criminalising "the glorification and display of support to terrorists, extremism and terrorist organisations," guaranteeing orders for more than 100,000 prefab homes, "revolutionising housing construction with advanced technologies," and defence investments will "prioritise securing Canada's specific needs."

"It's time for Canada to take full control of its destiny. My government will make Canada a sovereign republic."

Former Liberal MP Frank Baylis is the only other declared candidate for the Liberal leadership.

Gatineau MP and Minister of Employment Steve MacKinnon, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly and Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson have all said they are considering running for the Liberal leadership. Former Bank of Canada governor Mark Carney says he is considering whether to run for leader of the Liberal Party.

Ottawa Liberal MP Chandra Arya is running to be leader of the Liberal party, promising to end the consumer carbon tax and to make Canada a republic.

Justin Trudeau announced on Monday he intends to resign as Liberal leader and Prime Minister as soon as the party names his replacement. The Liberal Party of Canada has not yet announced rules for the upcoming leadership contest, including those governing candidates and voting eligibility.

Arya is the first member of the Liberal Caucus to announce his candidacy for party leader.

"Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians."

"Our economic growth and fiscal strength are not benefiting many Canadians."

In a letter announcing his candidacy, Arya says he will make the "big and bold decisions needed to rebuild our economy and foster prosperity for all generations," along with reviewing government spending.

"Every government program and entity will face a simple question: Is it still relevant? If not, it's gone or will be restructured to deliver economic development," Arya said.

"No excuses, no waste. We will have a razor-sharp focus on economic implications in all decisions we make."

Arya unveiled several policy proposals, including pledging an "ambitious goal" of Canada's real GDP reaching $5 trillion within 25 years, raising the retirement age two years and having scientists, engineers, and industry professionals, "lead the way in crafting fact-based policies" to grow the economy and tackle climate change.

"Activist-driven policies, like the consumer carbon pricing mechanism, will be let go," Arya said.

