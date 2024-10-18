Indian-origin scientist discovers protein function that may treat age-related diseases

Toronto, Oct 18 A team of researchers, led by an Indian-origin scientist, has discovered new function of a protein that may treat age-related illnesses.

The team from McMaster University in Canada found a previously unknown cell-protecting function of a protein, which could open new avenues for treating age-related diseases and lead to healthier ageing.

According to the study published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, cells can create proteins incorrectly, and the cleanup process can become faulty or overwhelmed.

As a result, proteins can clump together, leading to a harmful buildup that has been linked to such diseases as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

“If the cells are experiencing stress because this protein aggregation has started, the endoplasmic reticulum, which is where proteins are made and then released, gets the signal to stop making these proteins,” said professor Bhagwati Gupta who supervised the research.

The team found that a class of protective proteins known as MANF plays a role in the process that keep cells efficient and working well. Previous studies had shown that MANF protects against increased cellular stress.

The team set out to understand how this happens by studying microscopic worms known as C. elegans. They created a system to manipulate the amount of MANF in C. elegans.

The team discovered that MANF plays a key role in the cell’s disposal process by helping to break down the accumulated proteins, keeping cells healthier and clutter-free. Increasing MANF levels also activates a natural clean-up system within cells, helping them function better for longer.

“Although our research focused on worms, the findings uncover universal processes. MANF is present in all animals, including humans. We are learning fundamental and mechanistic details that could then be tested in higher systems,” said Shane Taylor, now a post-doctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia.

To develop MANF as a potential therapy, researchers want to understand what other players MANF interacts with. “Discovering MANF’s role in cellular homeostasis suggests that it could be used to develop treatments for diseases that affect the brain and other parts of the body by targeting cellular processes, clearing out these toxic clumps in cells and maintaining their health,” said Gupta.

