Indian origin Tamils in SL share their assessment of Ditwah havoc with EAM Jaishankar

Colombo [Sri Lanka], December 23 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with the Indian origin Tamil community in Sri Lanka.

The delegation shared their assessment of the havoc caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Met in Colombo the leaders of the Indian Origin Tamil community. They shared their assessment of the damage caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Highlighted our proposed reconstruction package."

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar held talks with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders. He highlighted India's efforts in reconstruction post Cyclone Ditwah havoc.

In a post on X, he said, "Interacted with Sri Lankan Tamil leaders this afternoon. Underlined our commitment and efforts towards post-Ditwah reconstruction and rehabilitation."

Jaishankar also held talks with Sajith Premadasa, Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka. The two discussed about the proposed reconstruction package to be given by India in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah.

In a post on X, he said, "Appreciate the meeting with Sajith Premadasa Leader of Opposition of Sri Lanka in Colombo today. Discussed India's proposed reconstruction package in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah."

Earlier in the day, during a press statement at a meeting with Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Jaishankar said India was prioritising the fastest delivery of aid to the country, given the damage caused by the cyclone.

"We are conscious that work towards mitigating the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on the people of Sri Lanka must be done in the quickest time possible. We are discussing an effective coordination mechanism for the earliest possible delivery," he said.

To boost the economy, Jaishankar said India will continue to encourage tourist travel to Sri Lanka.

"Let me also add that there are other ways by which India can and will be of support to Sri Lanka. You are a significant tourism economy and Minister, let me assure you that we will continue to encourage tourism traffic from India in that regard. Similarly, an increase in Foreign Direct Investment from India can also boost your economy at a critical time. Our discussions will therefore keep in mind promoting a deeper cooperative relationship between our two countries," he said.

