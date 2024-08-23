Indian passenger bus with 40 people plunges into Marayangdi river in Nepal

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 23 : A passenger bus bearing Uttar Pradesh number plate and with at least 40 people onboard plunged into the Marsyangdi river in the Tanahun district, Nepal police said on Friday.

"The bus bearing number plate UP FT 7623 plunged into the river and is lying on the bank of the river," DSP Deepkumar Raya from the District Police Office Tanahun confirmed toover phone.

As per the official, the bus was en route to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner said, "Regarding the Nepal incident We are establishing contact to find out if any person from Uttar Pradesh was on the bus."

Further details are awaited in the incident.

In July this year, 65 people on board two buses were swept into a swollen river Trishuli in Nepal.

The incident, involving the Kathmandu-bound Angel bus and Ganpati Deluxe which was headed from Kathmandu to Rautahat's Gaur., occurred amid heavy downpour in the region.

