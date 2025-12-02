Indian, Philippines Coast Guards hold first annual bilateral meeting to boost maritime synergy

Manila, Dec 2 The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) held their first annual bilateral meeting in Manila on Tuesday, under the provisions of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on August 22, 2023.

According to a Ministry of Defence (MoD) statement, "both sides reviewed recent ship visits, professional exchanges and Coast Guard to Coast Guard cooperative activities, while agreeing to further strengthen joint initiatives aimed at enhancing interoperability and operational coordination".

The engagement aligns closely with India’s Act East Policy, as well as India’s regional maritime initiatives such as Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI), which collectively promote a safe, secure and stable maritime environment.

The meeting focused on expanding cooperation in maritime search and rescue, maritime law enforcement, marine pollution response, and capacity building.

"The meeting was co-chaired by ICG Commander, Eastern Seaboard, Additional Director General Donny Michael and Deputy Commandant for Operations, PCG, Vice Admiral Edgar L. Ybanez," the MoD said.

Enhanced cooperation between the ICG and PCG is an important component of the broader India-Philippines strategic partnership, contributing to peace, stability and sustainable maritime governance in the Indo-Pacific.

Reaffirming their commitment to regular institutional interactions, training programmes, exchange of best practices and ship visits, both Coast Guards emphasised that such engagements build mutual trust and promote operational synergy.

The meeting reflected the shared resolve of India and the Philippines to work together in a spirit of friendship and cooperation to ensure regional maritime security, safety and environmental sustainability.

Notably, last month, the Philippines' Ambassador to the United States, Jose Manuel del Gallego Romualdez, highlighted the strength of the India-Philippines relationship, calling New Delhi "one of Manila’s top partners and friends".

“We look at India now as one of our top partners and friends. They have been very supportive of the Philippines…We are actually buying quite a number of defence equipment like BrahMos and are also working with India on the technology side,” he added.

