Indian rapper Tsumyoki teams up with Canadian actor-rapper Connor Price

Mumbai, Dec 11 Indian rapper Tsumyoki, who just won at the MTV EMA Award, has announced the launch of the Deluxe Edition of his maiden 13-track album ‘A Message From The Moon’.

Tsumyoki stated: “The Deluxe Edition is basically four more songs in four completely different genres mainly focused on international and national collaborations. It’s four songs that I felt were needed to be a part of the album driven by collabs.”

The song has the 22-year-old Goan singer-songwriter ink exciting collaborations with artists such as Canadian actor and rapper Connor Price, Indian rap titans Calm and Yashraj and New Delhi-based producer and singer-songwriter Bharg Kale.

Presenting a seismic fusion of cultural vibrancy and lyrical prowess, the Deluxe Edition unveils the artistic evolution of Tsumyoki, marked by intense passion and vulnerability.

The accompanying artwork enhances the auditory experience, inviting audiences to plunge into a cosmic odyssey and explore uncharted emotional realms. In 'A Message from The Moon Deluxe Edition,' Tsumyoki manifests an alternative, immersive, emotive universe that transcends beyond time, space and emotion.

The album, which was released in June this year, also featured collaborations with artists such as Jaden Maskie, 2Jaym, Elttwo, Prophet Joegus and Kidd Mange on the masterpiece.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor