Indian, Romanian climbers' latest fatalities on Nepal's Mt Lhotse

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 19 : An Indian and a Romanian climber have become the latest fatalities in the ongoing spring expedition in Nepal, an official confirmed.

The two climbers lost their lives in the course of the summit on Mount Lhotse, the expedition organisers have confirmed ANI.

"Indian national Rakesh Bishnoi, aged 39, died on Sunday while descending from the 8,516-meter summit of Mount Lhotse," Mohan Lamsal of Makalu Adventure confirmed to ANI.

The official said that Bishnoi had attempted to climb Mount Everest in the previous season.

"He breathed his last at Yellow Band near Camp IV after returning from the summit point," Lamsal added.

In a separate incident, Romanian climber Barna Zsolt Vago, aged 48, died while making a summit push on the same mountain. Vago has been identified as an experienced mountaineer and videographer.

"He was last seen a few hundred meters below the summit of Lhotse Couloir," Liladhar Awasthi from the Department of Tourism confirmed to ANI.

With recent deaths on Lhotse, the number of fatalities across Nepal's major peaks this spring season has climbed to nine. Out of those fatalities, two have been recorded on Mount Everest, which also includes an Indian national, two in Lhotse, one (French) in Kanchenjunga, one (American) in Makalu and one (Austrian) in Ama Dablam.

As per the officials, efforts are underway to recover the bodies of the fatalities from the high camp.

The fourth highest peak in the world- Lhotse shares part of its route with the Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak. Lhotse is often considered a technically challenging peak in the world, given its terrain.

Nepal sees a surge in climbing aspirants during the spring window, which runs from March to May, typically sees hundreds of climbers attempt to summit the country's Himalayan giants, with fatalities not uncommon due to the extreme altitude, unpredictable weather, and physical exhaustion.

