Indian Student Brutally Attacked in Australia: 23-Year-Old Left Unconscious with Severe Facial Fractures in Racist Assault

A 23-year old Indian student identified as Charanpreet Singh was attacked by a group of five people over a minor dispute in Australia’s Adelaide area. According to a report by The Australia Today, the victim, 23-year-old Charanpreet Singh, had gone out with his wife on Saturday, July 19, to see the city's light displays when the attack took place in the evening near Kintore Avenue. The couple had just parked their car when they were reportedly surrounded by a group of five men.

23-year-old Indian student Charanpreet Singh brutally assaulted in Adelaide by five men hurling racial slurs.



He suffered brain trauma and multiple facial fractures.

Racism is not just hate — it destroys lives.



Australia must act. #CharanpreetSingh#StopRacismpic.twitter.com/WnTKUESahL — 𝐃𝐎 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@donewstoday) July 23, 2025

Eyewitnesses said the attackers jumped out of another vehicle and launched into the assault without provocation, striking Singh with what appeared to be metal knuckles or sharp objects. Disturbing footage shared on social media showed the men shouting racial slurs like "F*** off, Indian" as they kicked and punched him before fleeing.Singh, who suffered brain trauma and multiple facial fractures, was left unconscious on the road, according to The Australia Today.

According to a India Today report, the incident began as a dispute over parking but quickly turned into what he described as a hate crime. "They just said, 'F*** off, Indian', and after that they just started punching," he recounted. Police managed to arrest a 20-year-old man involved in the attack from Enfield a day after the attack. However, the remaining attackers still remain at large. Police have urged public assistance in tracing the accused. CCTV from the incident area is also being reviewed.The attack has triggered widespread anger within Adelaide’s Indian community and intensified fears about the security of international students and immigrants across Australia.