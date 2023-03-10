Indian student in US severely injured in car accident

New York, March 10 A Northwest Missouri State University student from India met with a tragic car accident on the US Highway 71 while traveling as a passenger with her friend earlier this month.

Sahithi was rushed to emergency care at Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph, Missouri, after the car hit a traffic light pole, leaving her severely injured.

According to doctors, Sahithi is suffering from cervical spine fracture, infrarenal aortic dissection, small bowel perforation, omental injury and burst fracture of the L2 vertebra, a fundraiser page set up to help her reported.

"She underwent several surgeries (small bowel and omental repair, aortic graft placement, laminectomy and reduction of the burst fracture with rods and screws along with fusion) at Mosaic Life Care and is currently in the ICU," Jhahnavi Bheri, Sahithi's cousin, wrote on the GoFundMe page.

Bheri informed that doctors are not certain when she can be discharged from the hospital due to the severity of her injuries and the surgeries she underwent.

"...And she is facing several months of recovery and even then full recovery is all we are hoping and praying for," Bheri wrote on the page.

Sahithi, a graduate student whose parents are in India, is looking for support to meet her medical expenses.

Days after the accident, a 39-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh died after he was struck by an inter-city train in New Jersey.

