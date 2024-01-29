Indian student killed by homeless man in Georgia fuel station

Washington, Jan 29 An Indian student, working part-time at a convenience store in US's Georgia was brutally beaten to death with a hammer by a homeless man he and other employees had been helping for the past couple of days, the police said as quoted by media reports.

The incident in which Vivek Saini, 25, was killed occurred on January 18, local channel WSB-TV reported on Sunday.

Witnesses say Vivek was attacked with a hammer by a homeless man at the Chevron Food Mart at Snapfinger and Cleveland Road in Lithonia on January 18 late night.

Workers at the Food Mart said since January 14 evening they allowed a homeless man, who police have identified as 53-year-old Julian Faulkner, to come in and out of their store, WSB-TV reported

"He asked us for chips, and coke. We gave him everything including the water," said one of the employees at the Chevron.

He added that they spent almost two days helping the man.

"He asked if I could get a blanket, I said we don't have blankets so I gave him a jacket. He was walking in and out asking him for cigarettes, water and everything," said the employee.

"He was sitting here all the time and we never asked him to get out because we know that it's cold."

But on January 16 night, Saini told Faulkner it was time to go, WSB-TV reported.

"He asked him to leave or else he was going to call the cops, he had been there for two days," said the employee.

Police said as Saini left to go home, Faulkner attacked him with a hammer.

"He hit him from the back then he kept on hitting for almost 50 times on the face and on the head," the employee added.

According to the incident report, when officers arrived Faulkner was still holding a hammer and standing over the victim.

Police gave him verbal commands to drop the hammer.

Vivek, a recent MBA graduate, was pronounced dead inside the store, WSB-TV reported.

"Can't even describe what I'm feeling. We were always trying to be helpful and we never expected this sort of thing would happen."

Police said Faulkner is in jail on charges of malice murder and interference with government property.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor