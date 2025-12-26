Indian Student Shivank Avasthi Shot Dead in Toronto; Suspect on Run

Shivank Avasthi, an Indian-origin student, was shot dead by an unidentified gunman near Toronto university in Canada. According to reports, the 20-year-old victim was found dead with gunshot wounds near the campus on Tuesday, December 23.

Toronto Police issued a statement saying the incident occurred at around 3.34 pm after police received a call from an Unknown Trouble in the Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road area.

News Release - Homicide Investigation, Highland Creek Trail and Old Kingston Road, Victim: Shivank Avasthi, 20, Image Releasedhttps://t.co/WdkKqp4pGepic.twitter.com/XF6NAYJwgX — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) December 24, 2025

The police said officers responded to the situation and rushed to the spot and found a seriously injured person at the scene with gunshots. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The police said the suspect fled the scene before the police arrived.

We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr. Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus. The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending… — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) December 25, 2025

India expressed condolences over the death of Shivank Awasthi. The Consulate General of India in Toronto said it was providing necessary assistance to his family. “We express deep anguish over the tragic death of a young Indian doctoral student, Mr Shivank Avasthi, in a fatal shooting incident near the University of Toronto Scarborough Campus,” it said.

“The Consulate is in touch with the bereaved family during this difficult time, and is extending all necessary assistance in close coordination with the local authorities,” it added.