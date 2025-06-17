Indian students evacuated from Tehran, some moved out of country via Armenia: MEA

New Delhi, June 17 Indian students in Tehran have been relocated from the city, and some Indian nationals have been assisted in leaving the country through the border with Armenia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran.

As the Israel-Iran conflict entered its fifth day, the hostilities between the two nations continued to escalate as several missiles from Iran were fired at Israel, triggering air raid sirens in Haifa and dozens of other cities and communities across northern Israel and the occupied Golan Heights, confirmed by the Israeli military.

"Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation," the MEA said.

"Separately, some Indians have been facilitated to leave Iran through the border with Armenia," it added.

The Ministry also said that the Indian Embassy is continuously in touch with the community to provide all feasible assistance. It stated that further advisory will be issued for the security of Indian nationals.

Earlier in the day, India urged its nationals in Iran and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) to evacuate Tehran and shift to a safer location following escalating tensions in the region.

"All Indian Nationals and PIOs who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, are advised to move to a safe location outside the City," the Indian Embassy in Iran had posted on X.

The Indians were asked to be in touch with the Embassy and provide their location and contact numbers.

The Embassy also issued helpline numbers -- +989010144557; +989128109115; +989128109109 -- to assist the evacuation process.

This also comes against the backdrop of Israel's warning to people, advising them to evacuate central Tehran, signalling a possible escalation in its military offensive on Iran.

In a post on X, Avichay Adraee, a spokesman for the Israeli military, called residents of District C, located in the northeastern part of the city, to evacuate.

"In the coming hours, the Israeli army will operate in this area, as it has over recent days in other parts of Tehran, to strike military infrastructure belonging to the Iranian regime," Adraee said.

"Your presence in this area endangers your life," he said. "For your safety and security, we urge you to immediately evacuate."

Several important state institutions, government offices, and semi-governmental organisations, as well as communication and intelligence facilities, are located in District C, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Israeli military said in a statement that since the morning hours, Israeli warplanes have struck trucks containing weapons and surface-to-air missile launchers, advancing from western Iran toward Tehran.

