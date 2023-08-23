Indian students in London organise special prayer for successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

London [UK], August 23 : Indian students and research scholars in Uxbridge, London organised a special prayer at the Adya Shakti Mataji Temple for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon.

A student present at the prayer said: “We are gathered here for the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3. In the UK, every student and every professionals are wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 and we are just wishing that everything goes smoothly and according to the plan and I wish and congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and the Indian government as well.”

A priest at the temple also congratulated ISRO and the Indian government for the achievement and wished for the mission’s successful landing on the Moon.

Meanwhile, in Virginia, US, the members of the Indian diaspora performed a havan at a temple for the mission's successful landing.

Chandrayaan-3 is all set to create history by landing on the uncharted south pole of the Moon today.

According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the Moon on Wednesday at around 18:04 hrs IST.

The live telecast of the landing operations will begin at 5:20 PM IST on Wednesday. Live actions of landing will be available on the ISRO website, its YouTube channel, Facebook, and public broadcaster DD National TV from 5:27 PM IST on Aug 23, 2023.

A visitor at the temple in Virginia, Madhu Ramamurthy on the Chandrayaan-3 Mission, said: “I've been personally working in the area of advanced materials that go into aerospace and defence for a very long time now. I own a company in Bangalore that makes a lot of components that go into defence. Now, it so happens, very coincidentally, that we also make a very high-strength fabric that is used to reinforce and make it stronger.”

India will be the fourth country in the world to achieve this feat after the United States, Russia, and China, but India will be the only country in the world to land on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) - lander Vikram and rover Pragyan - is scheduled to make a touchdown near the lunar south pole.

“One such part is a rubber gasket that's reinforced using our material that actually, from what I understand, is part of the Chandrayaan mission. So we are equally invested in this. We're all keeping our fingers crossed. We're looking forward to tomorrow, and I'm really hoping that all goes well, and I'm sure it will..." Ramamurthy said.

Another visitor, Radhika Narayan, said she is very proud of India's accomplishment.

“We are watching eagerly every mission that they undertake. And I want to wish them the very, very best. And I'm sure there'll be many, many more such successful missions,” she said.

Meanwhile, Former ISRO scientist YS Rajan shed light on the momentous progress of India's lunar endeavour and revealed that around 80 per cent of the modifications have been completed in Chandrayaan-3.

“About 80 per cent of changes are done (in Chandrayaan-3)...They incorporated many things into Chandrayaan-3,” he said.

He further said that the previous version solely relied on an altimeter to gauge landing height, the new iteration boasts the addition of a Doppler velocity meter.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor