Indian tricolour flies at half-mast at Indian embassy in Washington to mourn demise of Lata Mangeshkar

The national flag 'Tricolour' was flying at half-mast at the Indian embassy in Washington DC to mourn the demise of legendry singer Lata Mangeshkar.

The two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar, government sources informed on Sunday.

The national flag will fly at half-mast for two days as a mark of respect and will be given a State funeral, they added.

All the Indian missions in the US and the world are flying the tricolour at half-mast in memory of the legendary singer.

"@IndianEmbassyUS pay heartfelt tributes to Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar Ji. Her legacy as an icon of Indian music and culture is eternal and will continue to inspire all of us," tweeted Ambassador of India to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

'India's Nightingale' Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences over the demise of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and said that she leaves a void in our nation that cannot be filled.

PM Modi on Monday paid glowing tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar at the beginning of his speech on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in the Lok Sabha.

He said the singer sang in 36 languages and it was an inspiring example for the country's unity and integrity.

"Lata Mangeshkar moved an entire nation. She also brought the whole nation together. I pay my respectful tribute," he said.

He said her voice impressed the country and inspired the people.

Lok Sabha was on Monday adjourned till 5 pm to condole the demise of singer Lata Mangeshkar who passed away recently.

Earlier today, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for an hour as a mark of respect to Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on Sunday.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu paid tribute to the legendary singer and former Member of the House, Lata Mangeshkar by making an obituary reference ahead of beginning the day's proceedings of the house and as a mark of respect adjourned the house for an hour.

Rajya Sabha members also observed a minute's silence as they paid tribute to the legendary singer. The house reconvened at 11.05 am.

Lata Mangeshkar was a nominated member of the Upper House from November 1999 till November 2005.

The last rites with full State honours of the legendary singer were performed on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

