Indian, US naval chief's deepen Indo-Pacific security talks

New Delhi [India], November 15 : Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, the Chief of the Naval Staff, held a series of high-level meetings with senior American military officials during his 5-day official visit to the United States. The discussions focused on expanding cooperation between the Indian and US navies at a time when both sides are working to strengthen security across the Indo-Pacific, as per Navy spokesperson.

Admiral Tripathi met Admiral Samuel J Paparo, who heads the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Commander of the US Pacific Fleet, and Lieutenant General James F Glynn, who leads the US Marine Forces Pacific. The meetings reviewed the main pillars of the India-US defence partnership, including maritime security, operational coordination and ways to improve interoperability between the two navies.

During his ongoing official visit to the #UnitedStates, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held a series of high-level engagements with Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander @INDOPACOM; Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander @USPacificFleet; and Lt Gen James F Glynn, Commander U.S. Marine Forces… pic.twitter.com/tefaR290Al— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 15, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The talks placed special emphasis on improving information-sharing and maritime domain awareness. Both sides discussed how platforms like the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative can be linked more closely with India's Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region.

The two sides also examined ways to protect sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure, which are becoming increasingly vulnerable amid rising tensions in the region. Strengthening cooperation on humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, search and rescue and counter-piracy operations also featured in the discussions.

A major part of the engagement focused on expanding joint exercises. India and the US are expected to increase the complexity and frequency of drills such as MALABAR, PASSEX and those held under the MILAN and Combined Maritime Forces frameworks. These exercises aim to sharpen joint warfighting skills, logistics and sustainment.

Admiral Tripathi and the US commanders also discussed deeper collaboration in new operational domains, including unmanned platforms, ISR capabilities, cyber operations and space-based maritime activities. According to officials, both sides see these areas as essential for improving readiness and resilience at sea

First established as a bilateral India-US exercise in 1992, Exercise Malabar has since evolved into a key maritime activity of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), involving Australia, Japan, India, and the United States.

Australia hosted the 2023 edition of the exercise. Though the Quad is not a military alliance, the exercise serves as a platform to strengthen maritime security and uphold freedom of navigation in the region.

India and the United States share a robust maritime partnership built on mutual trust and shared values. The visit by Admiral Tripathi underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to deepening cooperation with the US Navy in pursuit of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor