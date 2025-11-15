Indian, US Navy discuss areas of mutual maritime interest during visit of CNS Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi

Washington DC [US], November 15 : Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi held a series of high-level engagements with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific command, and several other senior US navy officials. They held discussions to review the key pillars of the India-US defence cooperation, including strengthening maritime security and maritime cooperation, enhancing interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific, the spokesperson of the Indian Navy shared on Saturday.

In a post on X, it said, "During his ongoing official visit to the #UnitedStates, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held a series of high-level engagements with Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander @INDOPACOM; Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander @USPacificFleet; and Lt Gen James F Glynn, Commander U.S. Marine Forces Pacific. @USMC Deliberations reviewed key pillars of - defence cooperation, including strengthening #MaritimeSecurity and #MaritimeCooperation, enhancing #Interoperability, and expanding avenues for operational engagements across the Indo-Pacific."

The post further noted that the discussions also covered priority areas of mutual maritime interest, including deeper information sharing and maritime domain awareness, building on mechanisms like IPMDA and linkages with the Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, safeguarding sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure, coordinated responses for HADR and SAR missions, counter-piracy, and non-traditional security challenges, more complex and regular bilateral/multilateral exercises (including MALABAR, PASSEX, and CMF /MILAN frameworks) to refine joint warfighting, logistics, and sustainment, collaboration in emerging domains - unmanned systems, ISR, cyber, and space-enabled maritime operations - to bolster readiness and resilience at sea.

"The interactions reaffirmed the enduring partnership between the #IndianNavy and @USNavy, as well as the growing synergy with U.S. Marine and joint forces - anchored in mutual trust, shared values, and a common commitment to a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based #IndoPacific", the post added.

During his ongoing official visit to the #UnitedStates, Adm Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS, held a series of high-level engagements with Adm Samuel J Paparo, Commander @INDOPACOM; Adm Stephen T Koehler, Commander @USPacificFleet; and Lt Gen James F Glynn, Commander U.S. Marine Forces… pic.twitter.com/tefaR290Al— SpokespersonNavy (@indiannavy) November 15, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, on Wednesday embarked on an official visit to the United States aimed at further enhancing the longstanding maritime partnership between the Indian Navy and the United States Navy, as per an official release.

According to the release, Admiral Tripathi will be in the US from November 12 to November 17, during which he is scheduled to hold discussions with senior officials of the US Department of War and meet top US naval leadership.

The engagements will provide an opportunity to review ongoing maritime cooperation, strengthen operational-level linkages, and enhance mechanisms for information sharing and maritime domain awareness between the two navies.

Admiral Tripathi will also interact with key naval institutions and operational commands of the US Navy, with discussions expected to focus on shared maritime priorities in the Indo-Pacific, collaboration within multilateral frameworks such as MILAN, and initiatives of the Combined Maritime Forces (CMF).

The CNS's visit coincides with the multilateral naval exercise, Exercise Malabar 2025, a major Indo-Pacific maritime drill aimed at strengthening interoperability and coordination among the four partner nationsIndia, the US, Japan, and Australiaheld in the West Pacific training area from November 10 to 18.

India and the United States share a robust maritime partnership built on mutual trust and shared values. The visit by Admiral Tripathi underscores the Indian Navy's commitment to deepening cooperation with the US Navy in pursuit of a free, open, inclusive, and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor