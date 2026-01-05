Indian woman found dead in US; embassy extends consular support

Ellicott City [USA], January 5 : The Indian Embassy in Washington said it is in touch with the family of Nikitha Godishala and is extending all possible consular assistance, while closely following the matter with local authorities, after the Indian national was found dead in the United States.

According to local police in Maryland, the 27-year-old woman, originally from India, had been reported missing earlier this week. Her body was later recovered from an apartment in Columbia, Maryland, where she had been residing, police said.

Investigators have identified her former boyfriend as the prime suspect in the case. Police said the suspect allegedly reported her missing and left the United States shortly thereafter. Authorities have issued arrest warrants on charges including first and second degree murder, and are coordinating with federal agencies regarding next steps.

The Indian Embassy said it is providing all required support to the bereaved family, including assistance with documentation and coordination with local officials. The Embassy is also monitoring developments in the investigation and remains in touch with concerned agencies, an official statement said.

Friends and community members described Godishala as a young professional who had moved to the United States for higher studies and work opportunities. Members of the Indian diaspora in the region expressed shock over the incident and called for swift justice.

The case has drawn attention amid growing concerns over the safety of Indian nationals abroad. The Embassy has advised Indian citizens in the United States to remain vigilant and to reach out to consular officials in case of emergency.

Meanwhile, local authorities said the investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as appropriate. They urged anyone with information related to the case to contact law enforcement.

The family of Ms. Godishala has sought privacy as legal processes continue. Officials said cooperation between Indian and United States authorities would continue to ensure that the matter is pursued in accordance with law.

Police said consular coordination would remain essential as the case proceeds across jurisdictions, and reiterated that updates would be shared following established legal procedures and court processes in due course, subject to investigation requirements and judicial timelines.

