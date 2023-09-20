Indian World Forum condemns violence against Indian diaspora in Canada

New Delhi [India], September 20 : The Indian World Forum (IWF) on Wednesday strongly condemned the actions of unlawful organisations, including Sikhs for Justice, for their disturbing activities targeting the Indian diaspora in Canada and urged the Canadian government to act seriously on designated terrorists including Arshdeep Singh Dhalla and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

Indian World Forum (IWF) , an organisation working for the Indian diaspora in various countries has firmly denounced the illegal organisations for harassing and spreading violence against the Indian diaspora in Canada.

The organisation has “strongly condemns the disgruntled activities by unlawful organizations including Sikhs for Justice for stalking and purporting violence on the Indian diaspora in Canada," the press statement read.

Indian diaspora whether they are Christians, Hindus, Muslims or Sikhs, all have a significant economic and social contribution in the progress of Canadian society, the release said.

This comes amid growing tensions between India, Canada after Trudeau on Monday accused the Indian government of being behind the fatal shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Najjar, who was a designated terrorist in India, was gunned down outside a Gurdwara, in a parking area in Canada's Surrey, British Columbia on June 18.

According to the release, “repeatedly Indian diaspora and their places of have been targeted there. The harmful activities of such organisations including numerous attempts to target the Indian diplomatic missions and its personnel in Australia, Canada, United Kingdom and United States is a matter of great for the Indian diaspora.”

IWF has also appealed to the Canadian government to take stern actions on nefarious elements including Arshdeep Singh Dhalla and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun.

“Indian World Forum urges the Government of Canada to consider and act seriously on nefarious elements including Arshdeep Singh Dhalla and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun (both designated terrorist by India) from using its soil against mankind and heinous activities. Any attempt to cause danger to the Indian diaspora and their investments in Canada will violate the sanctity of UN Charter and its conventions. In India we warmly host our Canadian brethren and our culture ensures well-being of Canadian Diaspora in India,” the release said.

Meanwhile, Indian nationals, students in Canada and those planning on travelling to the country have been advised to exercise caution amid the recent strain in relations between the two countries.

Indian students in Canada have been particularly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain vigilant.

The MEA also said that Indian nationals and students in Canada must also register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or the Consulates General of India in Toronto and Vancouver through their respective websites or the MADAD portal madad.gov.in. Registration would enable the High Commission and the Consulates General to better connect with Indian citizens in Canada in the event of any emergency or untoward incident.

The MEA said in view of growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.

Amid the sharp escalation in diplomatic tensions, triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of a Sikh separatist leader on its soil, British Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi on Tuesday said many "anxious, angry and fearful Sikhs" from Slough and beyond have contacted him.

He added that the reports coming out of Canada were "concerning".

Taking to his official handle on X, the British Labour MP posted, "Concerning reports coming from #Canada. Many #Sikhs from #Slough and beyond have contacted me; anxious, angry or fearful. Given Canadian PM Trudeau stated they’ve been working with close allies, we’re in touch with UK Gov to ensure justice is delivered."

Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda, as per the MEA release.

MEA said India’s High Commission, Consulates General in Canada will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of the Indian community in Canada.

Canadian PM Trudeau on Monday claimed that his country's national security officials had reasons to believe that "agents of the Indian government" carried out the killing of Khalistan Tiger force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

This was followed by the expulsion of an Indian Diplomat from Canada.

On Tuesday India responded rejecting the allegations of the Canadian PM calling them 'absurd' and 'motivated'. This was followed by the expulsion of a senior Canadian diplomat from India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor