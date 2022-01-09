Indian youth leads world in technological developments, says V Muraleedharan

Emphasising that the Indian youth and its diaspora make great strides in finding innovative solutions worldwide, Minister for External Affairs for State V Muraleedharan has said that Indian youth leads the world in the context of technological developments.

"From Sundar Pichai to Parag Agrawal, several luminaries are proof of Indian youth leadership on the global stage," said Muraleedharan while delivering his keynote address virtually at Youth Pravasi Bhartiya Divas conference focusing on the role of diaspora youth in innovation and technology on Sunday.

"Today in the context of technological developments it is indeed a proud moment for Indians when Indians are becoming global leaders," he added.

Stressing that technology today is not just the means for development, he said that in these times of the pandemic, it has become fundamental to our regular function.

"Youth are playing a key role in determining the direction of society and where the world is moving by bringing technological changes and using them in innovative ways, particularly in social and political sectors," the Minister said.

"Our diaspora serves as a living bridge connecting India to the world," he added. The minister also mentioned that the members of India's large diaspora while being well integrated into the countries and societies where they live and work have continued to maintain deep connections with their motherland and its rich traditions and culture.

"Even as they hold esteemed positions leading from the front in their respective spheres be it political, economics, cultural services or technology, they retain an abiding bond and interest in staying connected to their roots and upholding their traditions, rites, rituals cultures and language," the minister added.

During the event, the Ministry of External Affaris' Secretary Sanjay Bhattacharya was also present and said that "25 years from now we will be celebrating our centenary; preparations underway for vision 2047 (Independence Day)". "As per World Bank estimates India will be an economy with a GDP of 10 trillion dollars. Youth will have a key role in it," he added.

Underlining that youth from India as well as the diaspora community have made a remarkable journey in innovative technology and creativity, the minister said the diaspora makes great strides in finding innovative solutions. "Working with the youth is an investment," he added.

India celebrates Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) on 9th January every year to mark the contribution of the Overseas Indian community to the development of India.

The date January 9 was chosen to celebrate this occasion since it was on this day in 1915 that Mahatma Gandhi, the greatest Pravasi, returned to India from South Africa, leading India's freedom struggle and changing the lives of Indians forever, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

( With inputs from ANI )

