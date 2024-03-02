"Indians need to take more interest in foreign policy": EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], March 2 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, while commending India's foreign policy, highlighted the crucial need for individuals to be well-informed about global affairs.

He emphasized that it is essential for the average person to actively engage with foreign policy matters.

"Certainly, all Indians need to take more interest in foreign policy. it is very common all over the world, there is a belief that foreign policy is something complicated, esoteric, that should be left to certain people to deal with...which is not entirely without some justification," Jaishankar said at an event in Delhi on Saturday.

He said, "...But, to me, a number of events happened that showed why it's important for the average person to get involved, pay more attention to foreign policy...and some of those events, if you look, were the Covid."

The EAM said that Covid showed that even if a person had no interest in the world, the world had decided to not "leave you alone."

"Covid showed that if you were a person in some remote part of India, with absolutely no interest in the world. The world had decided to not leave you alone, the world actually entered your doorstep, so the idea that there is a world, and there is a home...it is necessary for us to put that behind us," the EAM said.

"The Indians who go out should be aware that something can happen in the world..." Jaishankar emphasised adding that "even people who may not think they are professionally connected to the foreign policy should take an interest in foreign policy."

