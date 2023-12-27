Indians travel 64 mn kms in Uber EVs in 2023, Saturdays most popular

New Delhi, Dec 27 Indians travelled 64 million kms in Uber EVs through the year, spending a total of 3.9 million hours and helping build a greener future, the ride-hailing platform said on Wednesday.

Uber trips during the year covered a record 6.8 billion kms, enough to traverse the entire 6.37-million km road network in India more than a thousand times over, or nearly thrice daily.

The cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2023 were Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata, the company said in a statement.

Most Uber trips were booked between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. and the most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Saturday.

"The wee hours of the morning, between 4 am and 5 am, saw the highest number of Uber reserve trips being booked to airports, with riders across the country not wanting to risk missing their first alarm," the company said in its annual report.

In terms of preferences for Uber Rentals rides with multiple stops, most riders opted for the 2 hour, 20-km package, helping them get done with business meetings, doctor visits, and other chores. Uber Bus saw 74,000 first-time users experience the ease of booking a seat on a mass transit product through an app.

The hill station of Lonavala was the most frequented tourist destination in 2023 using the popular Uber Intercity, the report mentioned. While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, Mumbai beat the national capital in terms of the most late-night trips booked, while Kolkata indulged in weekend travel the most.

Residents of Delhi NCR used Uber for their work commute the most among all cities, and had the highest number of office-hour trips booked, according to the company.

