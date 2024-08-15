India's 78th Independence Day celebrated globally with cultural fervour

New Delhi, Aug 15 India marked its 78th Independence Day on Thursday with a series of vibrant events organised by Indian Embassies and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) across the world. The celebrations reflected the spirit of patriotism and unity among the Indian diaspora and friends of India globally.

In Nepal, Ambassador Naveen Srivastava hoisted the national flag at a ceremony attended by members of the Indian community, friends of India, and Embassy officials along with their families.

The event featured stirring renditions of patriotic songs and dance performances by teachers and students of the Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu.

In Israel, Ambassador Sanjeev Sinha hoisted the Tricolour after the national anthem, extending warm greetings to the Indian community.

"On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day of India, I extend my warm felicitations and greetings to all fellow Indians living in Israel. Along with my colleagues at the Embassy of India, I wish you a very happy Independence Day," he said.

However, due to the prevailing security situation, the "celebrations were kept limited, with hopes of a larger gathering next time", he added.

In the Netherlands, The Gandhi Centre celebrated the occasion with dynamic performances, emphasising the role of art in India's freedom struggle and fostering a sense of unity among the attendees.

In Saudi Arabia, a series of cultural performances filled with patriotic fervour were presented by Indian students and community members, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage.

In Japan, Ambassador Sibi George engaged with Indian school students during the Independence Day celebrations at the Indian Embassy in Tokyo. On the occasion, children performed patriotic songs, adding to the atmosphere of national pride.

The global celebrations not only honoured India's independence but also reinforced the cultural ties that bind the Indian diaspora with their homeland.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor