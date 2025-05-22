India's All-Party delegation gets support from Japan's Ex-PM in fight against terror

Tokyo [Japan] May 22 : India's All Party Parliamentary Delegation met Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Chairman of Japan India Association.

As per Indian Embassy in Japan, Yoshihide reaffirmed Japan's support to India in its fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, he said, "All Party Parliamentary Delegation from India, led by Hon'ble MP Shri Sanjay Kumar Jha, met with H.E. Mr. Yoshihide Suga, Former Prime Minister of Japan, Vice President of LDP and Chairman of Japan India Association. India's commitment to combating cross border terrorism was reaffirmed. HE Mr Suga reiterated Japan's strong commitment to support India in its fight against terrorism."

Earlier in the day, India's All-Party Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism.

As per India's Embassy in Tokyo, the participants supported India's fight against terrorism.

In a post on X, India's embassy to Japan stated, "All-Party Parliamentary Delegation interacted with leading Japanese think tanks in Tokyo and briefed them on India's zero tolerance to terrorism. Regional security challenges including state backed terrorism was discussed during the interactive session. Participants expressed strong support for India's fight against terrorism."

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held talks with Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo.

Misri conveyed India's zero tolerance for terrorism during the talks.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Tokyo stated, "H.E. Mr Vikram Misri, Hon'ble Foreign Secretary, joins H.E. Mr Takehiro Funakoshi, Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs, Government of Japan for the Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister Dialogue in Tokyo. Discussions covered advancing the India Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, and conveying India's message on zero tolerance for terror."

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, an All-Party Parliamentary Delegation from India met with Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, reiterating India's unwavering national consensus and firm commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms.

