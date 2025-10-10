India's Ambassador to Guatemala Raj Kumar Singh concurrently accredited to Honduras

New Delhi [India], October 10 : Raj Kumar Singh, India's Ambassador to the Republic of Guatemala, a 1996 batch member of the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Honduras.

"Raj Kumar Singh (IFS: 1996), presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Guatemala, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Honduras, with residence in Guatemala City. He is expected to take up the assignment shortly," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a release.

Singh assumed charge as Ambassador of India to Guatemala, concurrently accredited to El Salvador and Honduras, in September 2025. Born on December 10 1968, Ambassador Singh holds a Master's degree in History and an M.Phil. in Chinese Studies.

According to MEA, Ambassador Singh served as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi, from May 2023 to August 2025.

Earlier, he served as Director in the Ministry of External Affairs from June 2017 to April 2023 and had also worked as Under Secretary in the PAI and East Africa Divisions between October 2000 and July 2003. He began his career in the Indian Foreign Service in 1996 as an Officer Trainee at the Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

