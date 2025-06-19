India's artisanal legacy shines bright in PM Modi's gifts for Canada

New Delhi [India], June 19 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented gifts to the Canadian leadership, including Prime Minister Mark Carney, during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Canada earlier this week to attend the G7 Summit at Kananaskis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture to the Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney.

This Brass Bodhi Tree sculpture from Bihar is a beautiful and meaningful piece of art. Made by hand from brass, it shows the sacred Bodhi tree where Buddha found enlightenment in Bodh Gaya. The detailed leaves and branches show the skill and care of the local artisans.

In Buddhism, the Bodhi tree stands for wisdom, peace, and spiritual awakening. This sculpture, with its shiny finish and strong design, is perfect for meditation corners, study rooms, or peaceful spaces at home.

Bihar has a deep connection to Buddhism, and artists there follow old traditions to create such meaningful pieces. This sculpture is not just decoration it's a symbol of inner peace and a tribute to Bihar's spiritual and artistic heritage.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also presented a silver filigree work clutch purse to the Governor General of Canada

The beautiful Silver Filigree Clutch Purse from Cuttack, Odisha, showcases the region's famous traditional craft called Tarakasi. Made by hand, it uses very fine silver wires twisted and shaped into delicate, lace-like designs. This art form is over 500 years old and was once supported by kings, influenced by Mughal and temple art.

The purse features detailed floral and geometric patterns, with a stylish handle and a secure clasp. It is not only useful but also elegant, with a royal feel. Perfect for weddings, festivals, or collectors, this clutch blends old-world charm with modern style. More than just a fashion item, it's a piece of Odisha's cultural heritage, proudly made by skilled local artisans.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted an Ebony wood jail-work box with silver nakkashi work to the Premier of the Alberta province in Canada.

The elegant presentation box is made from dark Indian ebony wood and comes from Rajasthan. It features detailed silver inlay work and a colourful hand-painted peacock on the lid.

The box is hand-carved by skilled artisans using a traditional Jali design, inspired by famous Indian monuments. The silver inlay, known as Nakkashi, is a centuries-old craft where silver sheets are carefully shaped and added by hand.

The highlight of the box is the beautifully painted peacock, India's national bird, symbolising beauty and royalty. With its fine carving, silver detailing, and artistic painting, this box reflects the rich culture and royal heritage of Rajasthan. It's both a useful item and a piece of art.

PM Modi gifted to Lt. Governor General, Alberta, Canada, a papier mache box with gold leaf work.

The Papier-mache box from Jammu and Kashmir is a beautiful example of the region's rich art tradition. More than just a container, it's a decorative piece that shows the skill and creativity of Kashmiri artisans.

The process starts with sakhtsazi, where recycled paper is shaped into a strong box using many layers and dried in the sun. Then comes naqashi, where artists hand-paint the box with detailed designs like flowers, Chinar leaves, birds, and scenic views. Bright colours and touches of gold make the artwork stand out.

These designs are inspired by Kashmir's history and natural beauty. Each box is carefully made, making it a special and one-of-a-kind piece. Owning one means owning a small piece of Kashmir's living art and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Canada at the invitation of his Canadian counterpart to participate in the G7 Summit.

PM Modi and PM Carney met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. Notably, this was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Canada's recent general elections. During the meeting, the leaders reaffirmed the importance of India-Canada ties and agreed to take constructive steps to restore stability in the relationship, the MEA noted in its statement.

