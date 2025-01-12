"India's biggest strength is its youth," says LS Speaker Om Birla at an event in London

London [UK], January 12 : Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday (local time) during his official visit to the United Kingdom, addressed over 180 Indian students at an event in London, emphasising the growing importance of India's youth in the global landscape.

"Today India's biggest strength is its young students," Birla said, highlighting the role of Indian students in shaping the nation's future.

He pointed out that India's students are driving the country's progress through their mentality, ideas, innovation, and competitiveness and further noted a global trend where the young population is decreasing in many parts of the world, while in India, the capabilities and confidence of the youth continue to rise.

"In the world, India is such a country where its students, their mentality, ideas, innovation capacity, and competitiveness are giving India a new ability and energy...The capability, confidence, and innovation capacity of youth in India are increasing. On one hand, in the world, the population of the young generation is reducing and on the other hand, in India, the youngsters' capabilities are increasing and this is our biggest strength," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

Biral further encouraged the students to actively contribute to the nation's growth and development, reflecting the aspirations of a progressive India.

In his interaction with the Lok Sabha Speaker, Awaid Joshi, a student of the University of Law, said that he was inspired after meeting with him and that he had a big impact on increasing access to Indian politics.

"I got a lot of inspiration after meeting and listening to him...he had such a massive impact on increasing access to Indian politics," he said.

"I learnt new ideas... I thank the High Commission of India and the Government of India for this event," said another student present at the event.

The event also saw the presence of senior dignitaries, including the High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Deputy High Commissioner of India Sujit Ghosh, underlining its importance.

The interaction provided students with an opportunity to engage with one of India's key leaders and discuss their perspectives on India's development and global positioning and also highlighted the government's commitment to fostering connections with the Indian diaspora, especially the youth studying abroad.

