India's Consul General in Shanghai visits Tiger Hill Pagoda to mark Buddha relics exhibition launch

Suzhou [China], January 5 : The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, visited the Tiger Hill Pagoda in Suzhou, China, to mark the inauguration of the grand exhibition "The Light and the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One" in India, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, said Indian embassy in Shanghai.

Tiger Hill Pagoda, located in the ancient city of Suzhou, is the oldest and largest Buddhist pagoda south of the Yangtze River. The site holds an important place in Buddhist architecture, history and art.

During the visit, the Consul General interacted with Buddhist monks and members of the local community, including Friends of India. He highlighted the return of the sacred Piprahwa Ratna of Lord Buddha to India after 127 years, calling it a moment of pride for India's spiritual and civilisational heritage.

The event also featured presentations and cultural performances based on the teachings of Lord Buddha. These performances reflected the deep cultural connect and strong resonance surrounding the Piprahwa Relics exhibition, the Indian Embassy in Shanghai added.

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Grand International Exposition of Sacred Piprahwa Relics, titled "The Light & the Lotus: Relics of the Awakened One," at the Rai Pithora Cultural Complex.

The exhibition marks a historic moment with the reunification of the Piprahwa gem relics of Lord Buddha, repatriated after 127 years. The display also features relics, gem relics, and reliquaries unearthed during the 1898 excavation and the subsequent 1971-1975 excavations at the Piprahwa site.

PM Modi had posted pictures from the exhibition and exhorted visitors to experience the exposition.

"This Exposition brings together: The Piprahwa relics repatriated after more than a century. Authentic relics and archaeological materials from Piprahwa that are preserved in the collections of the National Museum, New Delhi and the Indian Museum, Kolkata. This Exposition is in line with our commitment to further popularising the noble thoughts of Bhagwan Buddha. It is also an effort to further deepen the bond between our youth and our rich culture. I would also like to appreciate everyone who worked towards the repatriation of these relics," he said.

The event has drawn attention from historians, cultural enthusiasts, and Buddhist followers from across the country and abroad, showcasing India's efforts to preserve and celebrate its ancient heritage.

