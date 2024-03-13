"India's development partnership anchored on Mauritian priorities": Foreign Secretary Kwatra

Port Louis [Mauritius], March 13 : India on Wednesday highlighted that the development partnership with Mauritius and Global South is based on the priorities of receiving countries under its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

FS Kwatra said that President Murmu, during her visit to Mauritius, inaugurated 14 development projects built with Indian assistance. He added that several MoUs were signed between the two countries, in the areas of public administration, avoidance of double taxation, financial services and good governance,

Addressing a special briefing on President Murmu's Mauritius visit, FS Kwatra said, "If you look at the key points of frame of reference, India-Mauritius partnership, it is anchored on the Mauritian priorities. So, India's development cooperation template, that we follow with any country, especially with countries of Global South, who are part of key priority area under Neighborhood First, under PM Modi's vision of SAGAR."

"If you look at the projects of our development partnership, it is anchored first and foremost on the priorities of the receiving countries," he added.

He elaborated on the multiple projects in Mauritius that are being made in partnership with India, and the significant impact it is having in the country.

"The Metro Express project is a very shining example of how infrastructure cooperation in urban areas can be a strong driver city's planned urban growth. It has provided highly reliable, environment-friendly and urbanized transport," Kwatra said.

He added, "Under our special economic package, we have implemented 950 plus social housing units, educational projects like ETA, e-tablets for school children, new Supreme Court building which got ready in record time...state of the art ENT hospital. Mauritius is the first country with which India has agreed to build health cooperation on PM Modi's 'Janaushadhi' scheme. It provides essential medicine at affordable prices."

The Foreign Secretary highlighted the significance of engagements regarding RuPay and UPI payment platforms, which will boost financial cooperation and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"The RuPay and UPI payment linkage is a prime way of financial connectivity. Today, connectivity is not just defined by geographical connectivity but also extends to financial interoperability and digital connectivity. It will enable visitors from both sides to use instant payment methods and will also boost tourism, financial cooperation and people-to-people ties. It also makes Mauritius the first African nation to adopt UPI. RuPay cards can also be used in ATMs, and Point of Sale (PoS) machines," he said.

He also appreciated the special provision to grant an Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) card to the 7th generation of Indian-origin people in Mauritius, which will allow the younger Mauritians of Indian origin to become overseas citizens of India and reconnect with the land of their ancestors.

President Murmu arrived in Mauritius on Monday. PM Pravind Jugnauth welcomed President Murmu at the airport with full honours.

She participated as the Chief Guest at the 56th Mauritius Independence Day celebrations and witnessed the Indian Navy contingent's participation in the march.

She paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi while remembering the special significance of the date (March 12) for the two nations. Notably, Mahatma Gandhi started the famous salt march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad on March 12, 1930.

President Droupadi Murmu hailed the ties between India and Mauritius, stating that the relations have grown stronger through the decades, while securing the shared waters of the Indian Ocean, sharing Covid vaccines during the pandemic and supporting each other at global platforms.

She also appreciated the leaderships of the two countries for taking forward the ties. She appreciated Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, for his 'steadfast leadership' and the commitment shown by his government to deepening the special partnership.

