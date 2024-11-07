India's emphasis is on women-led development: Rajya Sabha Dy Chairman RS Harivansh at 10th Conference of G20 Parliaments

Brasilia [Brazil], November 7 : The Indian Parliamentary Delegation led by Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh is attending the 10th Conference of G20 Parliaments which is currently underway in Brasilia, Brazil.

Office of Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha toldthat On 6th November 2024, the Indian delegation had a bilateral meeting with the President of the Senate of the Brazilian Parliament.

"During this meeting, both the leaders recalled the long history of friendship and cooperation based on shared values of democracy, pluralism and multiculturism. Among other things, both countries' commitment to sustainable development, promoting trade and investment and deepening cultural exchanges were also mentioned," Deputy Chairman's office told ANI.

Harivansh while addressing the Conference on "Promoting climate justice and sustainable development from a gender and race perspective" highlighted the progress made on the sustainable development goals during India's G20 presidency.

He reiterated that India has changed the narrative from women's development to women-led development.

Harivansh further mentioned about Namo Drone Didi programme that supplies drones to 15,000 SHGs to rent to farmers for agricultural purposes with a view to utilize the cutting-edge technology by the rural women.

He also mentioned the five nectar elements (Panchamrit) of India's climate action. He also talked about India's approach to balancing its growth and environmental sustainability by fostering inclusive development. The schemes launched to scale up India's action on both the adoption and mitigation were also mentioned.

Manoj Kumar Jha, MP Rajya Sabha addressed the Conference on "Fighting Gender and Race Inequality and Promoting Women's Economic Autonomy."

He emphasised India's commitment to eliminate all forms of discrimination against women for which a robust legal framework is in place. He recalled that during India's G20 presidency, a Working Group on the Empowerment of Women to support G20 women's ministerial was created.

Jha mentioned the schemes, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Stand Up India, Start-Up India, and National Skill Development Mission among others that have been instrumental in women's participation in the workforce and promoting their financial independence.

He also mentioned the passage of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam passed by the Indian Parliament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor