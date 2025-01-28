India's Envoy to Japan hosts reception to commemorate Republic Day

Tokyo [Japan], January 28 : The Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George hosted a reception to commemorate the 76th Republic Day of India.

On Monday, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo shared glimpses of the reception on X and said that Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan, too addressed the gathering.

"Addressed by Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary of Japan, Takeshi Iwaya, Foreign Minister of Japan, Yoshihide Suga, Chairman of Japan India Association and former Prime Minister of Japan, Minoru Kiuchi, Minister in charge of Economic Security, and Kotaro Nagasaki, Governor of Yamanashi," the statement said.

The statement also said that the attendees of the event were, "Attended by Toshiko Abe, Minister of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology, Masahiro Komura, State Minister of Justice, Masashi Adachi, State Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications, Hirofumi Takinami, State Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Masataka Okano, National Security Advisor, Kazuhiro Kobayashi, Parliamentary Vice Minister of Defense, Rio Tomonou, Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Cabinet Office,General Yoshihide Yoshida Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, JSDF, Admiral Yoshio Seguchi, Commandant, Japan Coast Guard, Tokihiro Nakamura, Governor, Ehime Prefecture, Yasutomo Suzuki, Governor, Shizuoka Prefecture, Tetsuo Saito, Chief Representative, Komeito Party and Member, House of Councillors, Natsuo Yamaguchi, Member of the House of Councillors and Standing Advisor of Komeito, Wataru Sakata, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary".

The Embassy also celebrated Republic Day on Sunday, with George unfurling the tricolour. He then read President Droupadi Murmu's address to the attendees.

The audience held India's flags and attended the cultural events. Students sang patriotic songs and George gladly engaged in photo sessions with the guests and students.

India's Consulate General at Osaka-Kobe, Chandru Appar, also organised a Republic Day reception.

On the same day, India honoured Osamu Suzuki, long-time Chairman and visionary leader of Suzuki Motor Corporation, with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award.

"The Government of India honored Late Mr. Osamu Suzuki, long-time Chairman and visionary leader of Suzuki Motor Corporation, with the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian award. His collaboration with Maruti revolutionized the Indian automobile market," the Embassy said in a statement.

