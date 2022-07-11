India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant reaffirms steadfast support to Indonesia during its presidency

India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant on Monday reaffirmed steadfast support for Indonesia during its G20 presidency.

Amitabh Kant led an Indian delegation to the second G20 Sherpa meeting convened by Indonesia in Labuan Bajo on July 10-11.

Kant reaffirmed India's steadfast support to Indonesia during its G20 presidency, outlined India's achievements and experiences and called for addressing global challenges in an inclusive, forward-looking and cooperative manner, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Indonesia's presidency began on December 1, 2021, and will end on November 30, 2022, after which India will assume the presidency.

The first Sherpa meeting under the Indonesian G20 presidency was held on December 7-8, 2021.

The G20 Sherpa meeting reviewed the progress made under various Working Groups of the G20 Sherpa Track. In his interventions in various sector-specific sessions (Health, Agriculture, Tourism, Digital Economy, Education, Employment, Trade-Investment-Industry, Energy, Environment & Climate, Development, Anti-Corruption and Empower), Amitabh Kant reaffirmed India's steadfast support to Indonesia, read the release.

He emphasized the importance of all G20 members collectively addressing health, food and energy security challenges expeditiously, in an urgent, cooperative, non-politicized and equitable manner.

Kant also spoke about the need to protect and promote the interests of small and marginal farmers, and to mainstream sustainability into the tourism sector.

He highlighted the importance of data and digitalization for development, empowerment, financial inclusion, capacity building and sustainable job creation, added the release.

On disaster risk, climate and environmental issues, he called for the development and climate discourse to be considered holistically, on an equal footing, to ensure just transitions.

The Indian Sherpa highlighted the rapid strides made by India in scaling up renewable energy and reiterated India's COP 26 commitments.

On migration issues, he emphasized the need to further deepen international engagement and facilitate safe, orderly and regular migration.

Kant also held bilateral interactions on the sidelines with all his G20 counterparts, guest countries and participating international organizations.

In these meetings, he shared India's thinking on global issues and our forthcoming G20 presidency and discussed ways to further support the Indonesian Presidency to achieve its outcomes.

Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant was appointed as India's new G20 Sherpa instead of Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goel because he gave up his position and has been tasked with other pressing duties.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor