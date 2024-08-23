India's global perception has completely changed: Rajnath Singh

Washington DC [US], August 23 : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing the Indian community in the United States emphasised India's transformation in the last 10 years and said there has been a rapid change in the country's perception globally.

Rajnath Singh is on an official visit to the US from August 23-26 at the invitation of the US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin. He arrived in Washington, on Thursday

"The people of Indian community who live outside India are concerned about the global perception of their country... I can confidently say that India's stature has risen in the international community. Earlier, India's opinions were not taken with as seriousness as they should have been. But, today when India speaks anything on the global forum, the world listens carefully," Singh said addressing the Indian diaspora at an event in Washington.

He also recalled US Ambassador Eric Garcetti's remarks "If you want to see the future, come to India, if you feel the future, come to India, if you want to work on the future, come to India."

The Defence Minister further elaborated on India's economic progress and said India will be among the world's top three economies by 2027.

"Earlier, the perception of India was that of a poor country with lazy people. Now, that perception has completely changed. Even our neighbouring nations used to think they could attack India anytime they want, but India is no longer a weak nation," Singh said.

"I am Defence Minister, earlier, we used to import all the defence equipment...when our government came, the defence exports was Rs 600 crore, now after 10 years, it has reached Rs 23,000 crores," he added.

He also cited the recent statement by Dennis Francis, the President of the 78th session of UN General Assembly, wherein, he said that the digital revolution in India helped in bringing out 80 crore people out of poverty.

During the visit, the Defence Minister will hold a bilateral meeting with his US counterpart Secretary Austin. He will also meet the US Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs Jake Sullivan.

The visit comes in the backdrop of the growing momentum in India-US relations and defence engagements at multiple levels. The visit is expected to further deepen and broaden the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Ministry of Defence stated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor