India's Independence Day celebrated as iconic New York landmarks lit up in Tricolour

New York [US], August 16 : India's Independence Day was celebrated in New York as iconic landmarks including World Trade Center were illuminated in the colours of the Indian Tricolour.

In a post on X, India in New York said, "India's Independence Day was celebrated as iconic New York landmarks One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, and Kosciuszko Bridge lit up in the colours of the Indian Tricolour. A vibrant tribute to the deep bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

India’s Independence Day 🇮🇳 was celebrated as iconic New York landmarks — One World Trade Center, Grand Central Terminal, Niagara Falls, and Kosciuszko Bridge — lit up in the colours of the Indian Tricolour. A vibrant tribute to the deep bonds of friendship between India and the… pic.twitter.com/UAlbyLQwzC — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) August 16, 2025

The landmark displays came after the Indian Embassy in the US hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations earlier in the day, with Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra hoisting the tricolour at India House, marking the official commencement of the day's festivities.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "Celebrating the 79th Independence Day of India! Ambassador Shri Vinay Kwatra hoisted the tricolour at India House. Members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India participated in the ceremony." The event emphasised the active involvement of the Indian diaspora in commemorating India's national day.

Meanwhile, on the West Coast, the Consulate General of India in Seattle marked the occasion with an official flag-hoisting ceremony, attended by several dignitaries. The ceremony included a cultural segment featuring Bharatanatyam, patriotic songs, and dances showcasing India's diverse traditions.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "The Consulate General of India, Seattle hosted the 79th Independence Day celebrations with the official flag hoisting ceremony at the Consulate premises. Several dignitaries attended the inaugural ceremony, which featured a vibrant cultural segment, including a Bharatanatyam performance, soulful renditions of patriotic songs, and graceful dance performance showcasing India's diverse traditions. Later today, the Indian Tricolour will be proudly hoisted atop the iconic Space Needle, the defining symbol of Seattle's skyline." These celebrations highlighted India's cultural heritage and the pride of its diaspora across the United States.

Following the celebrations in Seattle, the Indian Consulate in New York also held Independence Day events, bringing together elected representatives, members of the Indian community, friends of India, and dignitaries to mark the occasion.

In a post on X, the Consulate said, "Indian Consulate in New York celebrated the 79th Independence Day with Flag hoisting by Consul General Binaya Pradhan, in the presence of elected representatives, members of the Indian community, friends of India, and dignitaries. Thank you Senator Raj Mukherji for joining us. The India Consulate in New York also recognized the outstanding achievements and contributions of the Indian diaspora across diverse fields, felicitating US National Cricket Team players Jasdeep Singh & Saiteja Mukkammalla, tennis player Samir Banerjee, Brigit co-founder Hamel Kothari, and Kolkata Chai Co. co-founder Ayan Sanyal. The celebration concluded with a graceful Kuchipudi performance and soulful patriotic songs by students of Indian classical music."

Together, these events across New York and Seattle showcased the vibrant participation of the Indian diaspora, the celebration of India's cultural heritage abroad, and the enduring bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor