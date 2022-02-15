India's Jan YoY exports rise over 25%

New Delhi, Feb 15 India's January 2022 merchandise exports rose to $34.50 billion, higher by 25.28 per cent on a year-on-year basis, official data showed on Tuesday.

The exports during January 2021 stood at $27.54 billion.

The data by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed that in comparison to January 2020, last month's exports rose by 33.45 per cent.

"Non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports in January 2022 wereAA$27.10 billion, registering a positive growth of 20.13 per cent over non-petroleum and non-gems and jewellery exports of USD $22.56 billion in January 2021," the ministry said.

