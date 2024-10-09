India's MARG initiative: Connecting students with top US universities

New Delhi [India], October 9 : The Indian Embassy in Washington, launched a virtual mentoring series, "MARG" (Mentoring for Academic Excellence and Research Guidance), to connect Indian students and researchers with top US universities.

According to an official release, this initiative, coordinated with the Ministry of Education of India, and the University Grants Commission of India, aims to bridge the gap between Indian students in smaller cities and renowned US universities.

"The objective is to give Indian students and researchers exposure to the latest developments in their fields of study as well as knowledge, career, skilling and research opportunities from the relevant experts across the US," the release mentioned.

As per the release, Indian-origin faculty from renowned US universities like Stanford, Purdue, University of Maryland, George Mason University etc. are participating in the first round of this series.

In the inaugural session of the series, Deputy Chief of Mission Ambassador Sripriya Ranganathan highlighted the expanding academic, research, skilling and industrial ecosystem in India in the areas of critical and emerging technology including Semiconductors, AI & ML, High-Performance Computing, Quantum Science & Technology, Bioengineering, Clean Energy, Advanced Materials etc., which are also sectors of deepening academic-research-technology partnership between India and the US, driven by the leadership of both countries.

Vice Chancellors and Directors of participating Indian Universities expressed that these sessions would benefit the students as well as faculty involved in teaching, skilling and research in these areas of critical and emerging technology.

