India's oil import from Iran "depends on market factors, prevailing global situation": MEA

New Delhi [India], June 26 : The Ministry of External Affairs clarified India's position on importing crude oil from Iran on thursday, stating that energy purchases are based on "market factors and the prevailing global situation."

"Our energy requirements, or the energy purchases we make, are based on market factors and the prevailing global situation," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in THEIR weekly briefing.

Further, the Ministry also expressed deep concerns about the situation in West Asia, including the Israeli attacks on nuclear scientists and certain universities in Iran.

In response to a question about targeting science students and scientists, the MEA spokesperson emphasised India's commitment to peace and diplomacy.

"As you would have seen in our statement earlier as well, we expressed deep concerns about the recent escalation of the situation in West Asia, including the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities. Subsequently, we have welcomed the ceasefire, as you would have seen," Jaiswal stated.

The MEA spokesperson noted that India is closely monitoring updates from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regarding the radiation levels at the affected sites. "India is closely following updates from the IAEA about the radiation levels in the affected sites," the spokesperson said.

"We have noted that so far, IAEA has reported that the targeted facilities either confirmed no nuclear material or small quantities of natural or low-enriched uranium, and that radioactive contamination has been limited to the buildings affected by the strikes. We urge a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy for an early restoration of regional peace, security, and stability," Jaiswal affirmed.

