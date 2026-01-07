India's 'One Stop Centre for Women' in Canada now operational

Toronto, Jan 7 The 'One Stop Centre for Women' (OSCW), recently established at the Consulate General of India in Canada's Toronto, is now fully operational, offering assistance to Indian women nationals in distress.

According to the Indian Consulate General, the centre provides accessible support to women in Canada while fostering a safe, inclusive environment.

Speaking to Canadian media outlet Radio Canada International, Indian Acting Consul General in Toronto, Kapidhwaja Pratap Singh, highlighted that the centre aims to act as a bridge between Canadian and Indian authorities, helping Indian women access legal, financial, and emotional assistance.

"Women in Canada need legal, financial and other forms of help in many cases, including domestic violence, dowry, exploitation and many more. This centre will help them provide these facilities," Singh said.

Responding to a question about the centre's approach, Singh said that while many organisations and institutions in Canada offer valuable assistance, cultural and social barriers often prevent women from speaking openly, leaving them without support.

"Apart from permanent resident women of Indian origin living in Canada, visitors/workers or students can also access this centre," he added.

Asserting that the initiative is receiving a huge response, Singh said that in just a few days since its launch, more than a dozen women have already approached this centre with various concerns.

He also stressed that the centre will provide financial assistance to women in need.

On December 26, 2025, the Consulate General of India in Toronto set up the OSCW to assist Indian women facing distress, covering issues including domestic violence, abuse, family conflict, abandonment, exploitation and legal challenges.

"The One Stop Centre will provide coordinated, beneficiary-centred assistance by connecting aggrieved women to timely and appropriate pathways of support, including immediate counselling, facilitation of psycho-social support, and coordination of legal assistance and advice, while helping women access relevant community and social-service resources in Canada. Entire intervention by the OSCW will be within the purview of Local Laws in Canada," read a statement issued by the Indian Consulate General in Toronto.

