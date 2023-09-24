India's recent G20 Presidency marked historic milestone: UNGA President

New York [US], September 24 : United Nations General Assembly President Dennis Francis on Saturday (local time) said that India's recent G20 Presidency marked a historic milestone due to inclusion of African Union as a permanent member.

While addressing the India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event in New York, Francis said, "India's recent G20 presidency marked a historic milestone. Being the first to usher the African Union into the group as a permanent member. A strong symbol of solidarity and cooperation across the Global South."

Francis said that India plays an "unparalleled role" in global mission for better and more sustainable world. He called India's legacy of contribution a "guiding light" and encompassing endeavours like championing democracy, promoting women-led development.

"India, home to one-sixth of humanity, plays an unparalleled role in ourglobal mission for a better, more sustainable world. India's legacy of contributions serves asa guiding light, encompassing endeavors such as championing democracy, promoting women-led development, and being among the pioneers in adopting the UN's global goals. Indeed, it is a matter of great honor for me to follow in the footsteps of Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit, the first ever female President of the General Assembly, whom India proudly entrusted to the United Nations," Dennis Francis said.

He stressed that the partnership between India and UN serves as an "inspiration" to Global South. He said that India-UN for Global South: Delivering for Development event echoes the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. UNGA President said that multilateral organisations including the United Nations need the reform to fully recognise and leverage the significance of the Global South.

"Our enduring partnership from the UN's heart to India's remotest villages serves as an inspiration to the Global South. Today's event echoes the messages ofthe G20 Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - The world is one family and we must support each other. Throughout this week, we discuss global crises and agreed that we must bridge gaps between commitments to the sustainable development agenda and its implementation," he said.

Praising India for its role in bolstering digital public infrastructure and innovative capacity building, Dennis Francis said, "Multilateral organizations, including the UN and the international financial architecture, urgently need reform to fully recognize and leverage the significance of the Global South. From bolstering digital public infrastructure and innovative capacity building, to strengthening the existing supply chains and addressing the debt crisis, India is setting an example for many UN member states from the Global South."

He said that India's recent lunar mission showcases the power of science and technology and what can be achieved when all the nations have access to them. He said that several events on UN sustainable development calendar that profound impact on the Global South, including high-level meetings in the General Assembly, Fourth SIDS Conference, the Third Landlocked Developing Countries Conference, and the global stocktake of the Paris Agreement at COP28 will be held during this session.

"India's recent lunar mission, landing on the Moon's South Pole, showcases the power of science and technology and what can be achieved when all countries have access to them. Undoubtedly, these foster inclusive and sustainable development benefiting the entire Global South, and I commend India's pioneering role in its endeavours," Dennis Francis said.

