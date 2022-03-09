India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrives in Romania by IAF flight

India's second tranche of humanitarian aid to Ukraine arrived in Romania by IAF flight on Wednesday and will be further transported to war-torn Ukraine.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Embassy in Romania wrote, "Second tranche of humanitarian aid from India to Ukraine which arrived in Bucharest today by IAF flight handed over to Romanian authorities for onward transmission to Ukraine."

India on March 1 sent the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland, informed Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla. The consignment comprised medicines, medical equipment and other relief material.

Earlier, mentioning humanitarian assistance to Ukraine at the request of the Ukrainian Government, Shringla said, "A flight left this morning having the first tranche of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine through Poland. The consignment comprised of medicines, medical equipment and other relief materials."

Under Operation Ganga, with regards to the evacuation process, special envoys played an instrumental role in dealing with local governments and administration. Continued efforts at the highest level also played a key role in the success of Operation Ganga.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla were constantly engaged with all stakeholders.

Russia launched military operations in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities.

( With inputs from ANI )

