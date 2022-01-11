India's 'SHAKTI' microprocessor developer Prof Kamakoti to head IIT Madras

Chennai, Jan 11 India's own microprocessor 'SHAKTI' developer Prof. V.Kamakoti will be the next Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) succeeding incumbent Prof. Bhaskar Ramamurthi.

An alumnus of IITM, Kamakoti, is currently the Associate Dean for Industrial Consultancy and Sponsored Research (ICSR) at the institute.

He is also a member of the National Security Advisory Board, Government of India.

Kamakoti, who is a faculty in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, led the research team that designed and booted up India's first indigenously-developed microprocessor 'SHAKTI' that can be used in mobile computing devices and networking systems.

It can reduce reliance on imported microprocessors in communications, defence and in other sectors.

"In the last two decades IIT Madras has focussed on interdisciplinary translational research of relevance to our Nation. We have also reached out to large number of students through NPTEL (National Programme for Technology Enhanced Learning), Swayam and On-line degree programmes. With these gathered strengths, our immediate priority would be on augmenting the skill-set for indigenous technology development addressing local and global requirements aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy," Kamakoti said as his priorities.

He was appointed by the Union Commerce Ministry in 2017 as the Chairman of a Taskforce on leveraging Artificial Intelligence for development across various fields.

He has been presented the following awards:

- Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, 2020

- IESA Techno Visionary Award, 2018

- IBM Faculty Award, 2016

- DRDO Academy Excellence Award, 2013

- IITM Young Faculty Recognition Award (YFRA), 2007

"With Prof. Kamakoti at the helm, IIT Madras is poised to scale new heights in the coming years. He is an excellent teacher and researcher, and an able administrator. He has played key roles in many national projects, bringing to bear his deep expertise in computing and cybersecurity. The Institute and the country will benefit tremendously from his services," Ramamurthi, the outgoing Director, said.

Ramamurthi helmed IITM for two terms.

Also an alumnus of IITM and University of California, Santa Barbara, joined IITM as a faculty member in the Electrical Engineering Department in the year 1986 and served at various key positions, including that of Dean (Planning).

He oversaw a rapid expansion of campus infrastructure including the launching of a Rs. 1,000-crore satellite campus called 'Discovery Campus' to accommodate the increase in research requirements.

Ramamurthi has been instrumental in the development of indigenous 5G standards for India, 5Gi, during his tenure as Chairman - Telecommunications Standards Development Society, India (TSDSI).

He also played a major part in the IITM's TeNet group,a team of faculty members from the Department of Electrical Engineering and the Department of Computer Science and Engineering.

The team was instrumental in developing corDECT wireless in the local loop (WLL) telephony several years back.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor