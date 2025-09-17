"India's success also contributes to global development, " says Dalai Lama in his birthday note to PM Modi

Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh) [India] September 17 : Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama on Wednesday extended warm greetings on the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, wishing him good health and appreciating India's development in recent years.

"As India's longest staying guest, I have witnessed firsthand the far-reaching development and prosperity that have taken place over the years. I congratulate you on the growing confidence and strength that has occurred in recent times. India's success also contributes to global development," the Dalai Lama wrote.

The Tibetan spiritual leader described himself as a "proud messenger of India," highlighting the country's democratic values and religious pluralism.

"I regularly express my admiration for India, the world's most populous and largest democracy, for its remarkable and deeply rooted religious pluralism. India presents an example of harmony and stability to the world," he said.

He also expressed gratitude for India's support to Tibetans. "For us Tibetans, India has not only been the source of our spiritual heritage, but for more than sixty-six years, has also been our physical home. I would like to once again extend our deep gratitude to the Government and people of India for their warm and generous hospitality."

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also extended warm birthday greetings to PM Modi in his video message. Tobgay said, "Our national servicemen and women, and all the people of Bhutan offer warmest wishes on your 75th birth anniversary. On this happy occasion, we pray for your good health, happiness and long life."

The Bhutanese leader's greetings came as world leaders and dignitaries across the globe conveyed their wishes to PM Modi on his milestone birthday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon while extending his birthday wishes to PM Modi lauding his leadership and vision for India.

In a post on X, Luxon wrote, "Happy Birthday @narendramodi."Luxon also posted a video message in which he personally conveyed his greetings. In his message, he said, "Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi. Congratulations on your 75th birthday from me and all of your friends across New Zealand. A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047."

The New Zealand Prime Minister also highlighted his eagerness to strengthen cooperation between the two nations. "I'm really excited about New Zealand partnering more with India to achieve that vision as we look to ensure both our great nations achieve the security and also the prosperity that we seek," he said.

Recalling his visit to India earlier this year, Luxon expressed hope of welcoming Modi to New Zealand. "I hope I might be able to reciprocate the very warm hospitality you extended to me in March by hosting you here in New Zealand. But in the meantime, I wish you a very, very happy birthday," he added.

US President Donald Trump also reached out to Prime Minister Modi, extending birthday wishes through a phone call and expressing gratitude for India's support on efforts to end the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.In a post on his media account, Truth Social, Trump stated that PM Modi is doing a "tremendous job."

"Just had a wonderful phone call with my friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I wished him a very Happy Birthday! He is doing a tremendous job. Narendra: Thank you for your support on ending the War between Russia and Ukraine! President DJT," the post read.

Following the call, PM Modi thanked US President Donald Trump for his wishes and said he, like the US leader, is fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights.

In a post on X, PM Modi referred to President Trump as "my friend" and said that India supports his initiatives for the peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"Thank you, my friend, President Trump, for your phone call and warm greetings on my 75th birthday. Like you, I am also fully committed to taking the India-US Comprehensive and Global Partnership to new heights. We support your initiatives towards a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor