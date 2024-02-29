India's support to Mauritius "far reaching," says PM Jugnauth after launch of new airstrip, jetty

New Delhi [India], February 29 : Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth on Thursday, thanked his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, for giving a new dimension to ties between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jugnauth today jointly inaugurated six community development projects in Mauritius via videoconferencing.

"Indeed, we are making history today on the Islands of Agalega, where the inauguration of new airstrip, new jetty, and several other development projects. This event marks another great moment for the remarkable and exemplary partnership between Mauritius and India, the Mauritius Prime Minister said.

Jugnauth said that the setting up of the facilities of the new airstrip and St James Jetty in Agalega is the fulfillment of yet another Mauritian dream which people of many generations have lived in their hearts.

"This could not have been possible without the assistance of India which has entirely financed these infrastructural projects," he said.

He expressed gratitude to PM Modi for special consideration that he has given to Mauritius since he assumed the responsibility as India's Prime Minister. Lauding the role of Indian diaspora, he said that these people have strongly established themselves as a "global powerhouse of values, knowledge and success."

Jugnauth said, "I wish here to heartily thank Shri Narendra Modi Ji for giving a totally new dimension to the Mauritius-India relationship and partnership. I also wish to express my deep gratitude to you, Narendra Modi Ji, for taking time out of your busy schedule to honour us with your gracious presence on this momentous occasion."

Expressing gratitude to PM Modi for his efforts towards Mauritius since assuming office, Jugnauth said, "Modi Ji, I wish to convey to you the profound gratitude of the government and the people of Mauritius for the special consideration you have given to our country ever since you assumed responsibility as the Prime Minister of the Republic of India."

"As your inspiring leadership and statesmanship radiates across the world, the people of India and the Indian diaspora have strongly established themselves as a global powerhouse of values, knowledge and success. Today, the people of Agalega are very proud of the developments that are taking place on the island," he added.

He said that India's support to Mauritius is "far reaching" and added that his country became the first nation to adopt the Jan Aushadhi Scheme.

Highlighting India's support for Mauritius, he said, "India's support to our republic is indeed far-reaching. and not later than yesterday, again, thanks to your special consideration towards our Republic, Mauritius became the first country to adopt the Jan Aushadhi scheme."

Speaking about benefits of Jan Aushadhi Scheme for people of Mauritius, he said, "This scheme will allow our country to source some 250 high-quality medicines from the Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices Bureau of India. It will ensure access to quality medicines from India for our population, especially the vulnerable."

"The launching of this scheme in Mauritius will benefit our people at large and will impart further momentum to India's partnership with Mauritius. It has been my vision and that of my government to spearhead development in every single part of our territory since our people remain at the heart of our development goals. We are translating that vision into reality," he added.

The Jan Aushadhi Scheme (JAS) is a government initiative that aims to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices. The scheme was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in 2008.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was present during the inauguration of the projects. In an earlier press release, Prime Minister's Office stated, "The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius."

"The projects will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development," it added.

The inauguration of these projects is significant as it comes after the recent launch of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by PM Modi and Mauritius counterpart Jugnauth on February 12.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor