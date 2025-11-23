India's UAE envoy Deepak Mittal, Consul General Satish Sivan pay last respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 23 : Indian ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Deepak Mittal and Consulate General Satish Sivan on Saturday (local time) paid their respects to Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who tragically lost his life in a Tejas aircraft crash during the Dubai Air Show 2025.

The mortal remains of the Indian Air Force (IAF) officer were flown back to India on a special aircraft. The Emirati Defence Forces accorded him a ceremonial guard of honour in recognition of his bravery and service.

"Ambassador Deepak Mittal and CG Satish Sivan paid their respects to Late Wing Commander Namansh Syal. A special IAF aircraft transported his mortal remains back to India. The Emirati Defence Forces honoured the Indian braveheart with a ceremonial guard of honour," an official post by the Indian Embassy in the UAE stated on X.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) had earlier confirmed the death of Wing Commander Syal, stating that the Tejas fighter jet he was piloting crashed during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show on Friday.

"An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at the Dubai Air Show today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," a statement by the Indian Air Force said.

The IAF said a court of inquiry is being constituted to ascertain the cause of the accident in which the pilot succumbed to fatal injuries.

A fighter jet crashed during a flight demonstration on the last day of the ongoing Dubai Airshow at the AI Maktoum International Airport.

The plane went down while performing an aerial display before a large crowd, local media reported.

Khaleej Times reported that the fighter jet crashed into the ground soon after take-off. Photos and videos shared online show plumes of black smoke billowing into the air from the aircraft on the ground.

The news outlet cited one eyewitness as saying, "As soon as the plane took off, it crashed. I am not sure which aircraft it was."

Another eyewitness cited by the Khaleej Times said that helicopters and firefighters rushed to the scene. " It is all clear now," he said. "Within about 45 minutes, the entire incident was taken care of. We are not sure if the programme will restart."

Gulf News reported that the show was temporarily halted, and visitors were directed back to the exhibition area. Rescue operations began immediately, it said.

The Dubai Airshow, one of the largest airshows in the world, kicked off on November 17 and is set to run till November 24. More than 1,500 exhibitors are exhibiting at the show.

