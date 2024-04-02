India's UN envoy in Geneva Arindam Bagchi meets WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

Geneva [Switzerland], April 2 : India's permanent representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Arindam Bagchi met the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva on Tuesday.

Bagchi, as he met with the WHO Chief, discussed areas of India-WHO collaboration in Global Health.

In a post on X, the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva wrote, "Strengthening India's ties with @WHO!"

"PR @abagchimea met DG WHO @DrTedros, to discuss areas of India-WHO collaboration in #GlobalHealth, including Traditional Medicine and Digital Health," India in Geneva wrote.

Earlier in October, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was appointed India's next Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva.

In February, Bagchi met the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, on Tuesday and discussed a range of issues of mutual interest.

"PR @abagchimea met UN High Commissioner for Human Rights @Volker_Turk" the Permanent mission of India in Geneva wrote on X.

"Discussions covered a range of issues of mutual interest, including continued close cooperation with @UNHumanRights," it added.

