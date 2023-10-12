Kabul [Afghanistan], October 12 : In the aftermath of the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan, India's significant contributions have been a beacon of hope for the nation and the broader region. While the world observed the shifting power dynamics with concern, India stood out as a steadfast partner, committed to Afghanistan's growth and stability for over two decades, Khaama Press reported.

India's commitment to Afghanistan has been unwavering, extending beyond infrastructure and development to encompass the hearts and minds of the Afghan people. Even after the closure of its embassy in Kabul, India continued to support the Afghan people through humanitarian aid, including food supplies, vaccines, and medical assistance, according to Khaama Press, online news service for Afghanistan.

India's extensive developmental assistance program in Afghanistan has exceeded USD 3 billion, reflecting its dedication to the country's progress. This commitment was formalized in the 2011 India-Afghanistan Strategic Partnership Agreement, focusing on infrastructure, education, investment, and market access.

India's contributions have left a lasting impact on critical infrastructure, including roads, dams, electricity networks, and the Afghan Parliament. India has also established schools and hospitals, improving education and healthcare access for countless Afghans.

Bilateral trade between India and Afghanistan has surpassed USD 1.5 billion, highlighting the depth of this economic partnership. India's exports to Afghanistan and imports from Afghanistan have further solidified this economic interdependence, as reported by Khaama Press.

Despite the challenges posed by the Taliban's return to power, India's developmental assistance remained steadfast. India's portfolio of projects, spanning all 34 Afghan provinces, addresses critical sectors such as power generation, water supply, road connectivity, healthcare, education, agriculture, and capacity-building.

India's decision to resume developmental projects in Afghanistan, at the request of the landlocked country, is seen as a ray of hope. It will create job opportunities, increase incomes, and alleviate poverty and unemployment, according to Afghan economists.

The Afghan government's emphasis on developmental work is a positive sign, with numerous projects implemented and more foreign investments expected.

In conclusion, India's role in Afghanistan offers hope for progress and regional prosperity, reflecting a commitment to pro-development and pro-people principles that transcend geopolitical boundaries. India's engagement in Afghanistan fosters growth and well-being, shaping a brighter future for the nation and the region, Khaama Press reported.

