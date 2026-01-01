India's "Voyage across time": INSV Kaundinya showcases 5,000 years of maritime heritage

Muscat [Oman], January 14 : Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya on Wednesday successfully completed its maiden voyage from Gujarat's Porbandar and arrived in Muscat, marking a milestone voyage reflecting India's maritime legacy and long-standing civilisational ties with Oman.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted the significance of the journey in a post on X, calling it, "A Voyage Across Time : Seas That Connect, Histories That Endure."

Sharing the update on the vessel's arrival, Jaiswal said, "Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya successfully completed its maiden voyage from Porbandar and arrived in Muscat today."

Linking the expedition to India-Oman relations, he said, "Envisioned by PM @narendramodi, this traditionally built stitched sail vessel stands as a powerful symbol of 5000 years of maritime, cultural and civilisational ties between India and Oman."

Jaiswal noted that the vessel was received in Muscat by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and officials from Oman, stating, "It was warmly received by Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, Shri @sarbanandsonwal and dignitaries from Oman."

Highlighting the historic inspiration behind the vessel's design, the MEA spokesperson said, "INSV Kaundinya is inspired from a 5th-century vessel depicted in the Ajanta Cave paintings and constructed without the use of modern nails or metal fastenings."

Noting what the ship represents, he added, "Named after the legendary Indian mariner Kaundinya, the vessel showcases India's indigenous maritime knowledge, craftsmanship, and sustainable practices."

Echoing the significance of the arrival, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday hailed the Indian Navy's indigenously built traditional stitched sailing vessel's welcome in Muscat after its 18-day voyage, calling it "a historic moment of pride" and linking the expedition to India's maritime legacy and ties with the Gulf region.

"A historic moment of pride as INSV Kaundinya receives a grand welcome in Muscat!" Sonowal said in a post on X, as the vessel was given a water salute upon its arrival in Oman after sailing from Porbandar.

Terming the voyage a major milestone, the Union Minister said, "The culmination of this historic 18-day voyage from Gujarat to Oman is a shining example of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's visionary leadership and firm resolve to revive India's ancient shipbuilding genius."

Connecting the expedition with India's historical maritime relations, Sonowal said, "It also symbolises the enduring bond of our historic ties with the Gulf region."

Highlighting the traditional design and construction of the vessel, he said, "By sailing this magnificent stitched ship inspired by the 5th-century paintings of Ajanta and crafted without a single nail by our master artisans from Kerala, we have proudly shown our civilisational legacy to the world."

Underscoring what the ship represents, Sonowal added, "This vessel is not just wood and rope; it represents the timeless strength of our maritime heritage, marked by indigenous skill and enduring innovation."

Calling it part of a larger national vision, he said, "It is a powerful symbol of Aatmanirbhar Bharat bridging our glorious past with a confident future," and lauded the team behind the mission, saying, "I salute the Men of Steel who manned this marvel."

Congratulating the leadership and crew, Sonowal said, "Heartiest congratulations to Skipper Cdr Vikas Sheoran, Officer-in-Charge Cdr Y Hemant Kumar and the entire Indian Navy team."

He also acknowledged Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council member Sanjeev Sanyal, who was part of the crew, saying, "A special mention to Shri @sanjeevsanyal ji, whose passion, participation and daily chronicles brought this ancient trade route back to life for millions of Indians."

Reiterating the vessel's identity, Sonowal said, "The ship draws inspiration from a 5th-century vessel depicted in the Ajanta cave, and it is named after legendary sailor Kaundinya."

The ship had departed from Porbandar on December 29, 2025, and is skippered by Commander Vikas Sheoran, with Commander Y Hemant Kumarwho has been associated with the project since its conceptualisationserving as the Officer-in-Charge of the expedition. The crew comprises four officers and 13 naval sailors.

INSV Kaundinya is a stitched sail ship based on a 5th-century CE vessel depicted in the paintings of the Ajanta Caves. The project was initiated through a tripartite agreement signed in July 2023 between the Ministry of Culture, the Indian Navy, and M/s Hodi Innovations, with funding from the Ministry of Culture.

Following the keel laying in September 2023, the vessel's construction was undertaken using a traditional method of stitching by a team of skilled artisans from Kerala, led by master shipwright Babu Sankaran. Over several months, the team stitched wooden planks on the ship's hull using coir rope, coconut fibre, and natural resin, and the ship was launched in February 2025 at Goa.

The Indian Navy played a central role in the project, overseeing the design, technical validation, and construction process. With no surviving blueprints of such vessels, the design had to be inferred from iconographic sources.

The Navy collaborated with the shipbuilder to recreate the hull form and traditional rigging, and ensured that the design was validated through hydrodynamic model testing at the Department of Ocean Engineering, IIT Madras, and internal technical assessment.

The newly inducted vessel incorporates several culturally significant features, with sails displaying motifs of the Gandabherunda and the Sun, a sculpted Simha Yali on the bow, and a symbolic Harappan-style stone anchor adorning her deck, evoking the rich maritime traditions of ancient India.

Named after Kaundinya, the legendary Indian mariner who sailed across the Indian Ocean to Southeast Asia, the ship serves as a symbol of India's long-standing traditions of maritime exploration, trade, and cultural exchange.

