India's X-ray systems market to grow at 3% CAGR through 2033: Report

New Delhi, Oct 12 India's X-ray systems market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 3 per cent between 2023 and 2033, according to a report on Thursday.

This is due to the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses such as tuberculosis, and lifestyle-related ailments in India, resulting in the increased usage of diagnostic equipment, said the report by GlobalData, a data and analytics company.

The report reveals that India’s X-ray systems market accounts for around 15 per cent of the Asia-Pacific market in 2023.

“X-ray systems have been indispensable tools in the field of medicine, but they are not without their constraints. From issues related to radiation exposure and image resolution to limitations such as portability, these challenges highlight the persistent need for innovative solutions to enhance the efficiency of X-ray systems,” said Nandini Nagpal, Medical Devices Analyst at GlobalData.

South Korean radiology firm, Remedi, is in talks with the Indian firm Invencer Health to introduce REMEX KA-6, a handheld X-ray system, in India.

With its patented adjustable active area collimator, REMEX KA-6 is expected to offer high-quality X-ray images and enhanced clinical coverage while minimising radiation exposure.

“The currently available diagnostic imaging solutions are insufficient to meet the growing needs of the Indian population, especially in smaller towns and rural areas. Therefore, it is imperative that further advancements be made in this sector to enable radiologists to deliver faster and more accurate diagnosis, which will ultimately lead to a better patient experience,” Nagpal said.

